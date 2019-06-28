Arkady Gostev introduced new Chief to the personnel of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Arkady Gostev presented to the staff the Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region Major-General Yury Arsentyev, appointed to this position by decree of the President of the Russian Federation of June 6, 2019.The event was also attended by the Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Gleb Nikitin, representatives of the legislative, judicial and executive authorities of the region, as well as the Public Council under the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Introducing the Chief of the regional GA, Arkady Gostev stressed that thoroughness of the decisions made and sensitive attitude towards the personnel were inherent to Yuri Vasilyevich. Deputy-Minister expressed confidence that in the new position he would be able to achieve high results, positively influencing the operational situation in the region.In response, Major-General of Police Yuri Arsentyev thanked the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for their confidence. He noted that the GA had sufficient number of high-class personnel capable of performing the assigned tasks. Nizhny Novgorod police officers have good traditions that must be maintained and developed.At the end of the event, Arkady Gostev presented departmental awards and diplomas of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia to GA personnel who achieved high results in the service, and representatives of the public.

