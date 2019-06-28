Conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, colleagues,

I am very pleased to use our stay in Osaka to talk about our bilateral relations.

I would like to emphasise once again that France is one of our main foreign partners. We have gained much experience in constructive cooperation in many areas. Of course, we are aware of the problems and we discuss them. In fact, we were fairly active even during our working lunch in discussing some international issues that are definitely of mutual interest. And we can talk about all these issues in a calm atmosphere. I am very grateful that you have found the time for this meeting. Thank you.

To be continued.

MIL OSI