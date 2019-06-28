Graduates of educational organizations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia took part in a reception in the Kremlin

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin attended a reception in honor of graduates of higher military educational institutions, universities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, which was held in the Grand Kremlin Palace. 800 best graduates of educational organizations of law enforcement agencies were invited to the event. The reception was attended by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, the leadership of the Public Service and Personnel Department of the MIA of Russia, the chiefs of the Academy of Management of the MIA of Russia, V.Ya. Kikot Moscow University of the MIA of Russia, Nizhny Novgorod Academy of the MIA of Russia, 55 excellent students – graduates of all educational organizations of the MIA of Russia.Addressing graduates of universities of the MIA of Russia and special services, Vladimir Putin called them to firmly guard the state interests, rights and freedoms of our citizens, follow the Constitution of Russia and the Law, cherish the officers’ honor. At the same time, he stressed that the effectiveness of the work on the qualitative development of law enforcement agencies depends to a great extent on the officer corps.The tradition of inviting to the Kremlin the best of the best graduates of military universities is over 80 years old. Since 2012, excellent students of all educational institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia have participated in the ceremony. This underlines the demand for and the increased prestige of law enforcement services in the state.In 2019, 18 universities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation released about five thousand students. Almost every fifth of them graduated with honors.

