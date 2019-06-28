Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

28 June 2019

Belarus and Tajikistan will step up efforts to implement a cooperation roadmap, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said during the one-on-one talks with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on 28 June.

“I am very glad that you came to Belarus. You are true friend of mine and a true friend of Belarusian people,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state remarked that the visit of the Tajikistan President coincides with the 2nd European Games in Minsk. Thousands of foreign tourists came to Minsk, many of them visit Belarus for the first time. “You have the right impression of Belarus, and I am very happy that you will also attend the closing ceremony of the European Games the day after tomorrow. But the main thing is our negotiations where we will take measures to intensify a roadmap of our relations, discuss closer cooperation between Tajikistan, Belarus and third countries, especially Afghanistan. You suggested that we engage Afghanistan in this cooperation,” the Belarusian leader said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also reminded that an initiative to lay out two gardens of friendship with Tajikistan is implemented in Belarus. “This is an attempt to find new cultures for growing new plants in Belarus. This is how we are also trying to cooperate with Uzbekistan, they have gourds. Their specialists visited Belarus just like yours. We have planted some crops this year, and Uzbekistani specialists praised our efforts. Specialists from Tajikistan have been trying to develop this field jointly with our specialists for a long time,” the President said.

He told the Tajikistani leader that Belarusian agrarians tried to grow new plants, especially in the changing climate. “We especially felt the need this year, in these hot conditions. Thank you. You brought good weather with some rains, especially in central Belarus. So, the year is not easy, but I think it will be better than the previous one, especially in agriculture and, of course, in agricultural processing and food production,” the head of state concluded.

