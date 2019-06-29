G20 final meeting

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The G20 leaders shared their views on the current economic situation in the world, issues of the global economy, trade and investment, and opportunities for boosting global economic development.

A discussion was held on the latest trends in innovation, digital economy and AI, cross border data transfer, security in information and communication technology.

The key agreements have been recorded in the final declaration of the summit and a number of other documents.

MIL OSI