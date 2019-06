Meeting on floods in the Irkutsk Region

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev Zinichev YevgenyMinister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief , Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Siberian Federal District Sergei Menyailo Menyailo SergeiPresidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Siberian Federal District , Irkutsk Region Governor Sergei Levchenko Levchenko SergeiGovernor of Irkutsk Region , First Deputy Prime Minister – Finance Minister Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFirst Deputy Prime Minister of the Russion Federation – Finance Minister , as well as heads of relevant ministries, agencies and municipal entities.

Heavy rainfall has caused flash floods in the Irkutsk Region. An emergency has been declared in the region.

MIL OSI