Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

29 June 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko extended the Youth Day greetings to young people of the country.

The head of state called the youth the most enterprising, talented and motivated part of society. The entire Belarus is proud of and admires their great accomplishments.

“Big educational and scientific projects, successful start-ups, sports medals, and victories at creative contests show that you are on the right path. The country is doing everything possible to help your wildest dreams come true,” the President said.

Today’s young generation was lucky to be born and grow up in a sovereign state built on the solid foundation of the many-century history of the Belarusian people. “The heroism during the Great Patriotic War is a special page of this historical chronicle. In several days we will be celebrating the landmark date – the 75th anniversary of Belarus’ liberation from the Nazi invaders. During the war years your peers fought for their country with incredible courage, selflessness and patriotism. Their contribution to the common victory over fascism is really huge,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Modern youth can be considered worthy descendants and successors of the glorious traditions of the heroic generation. “In life there is always room for a feat, even under the peaceful sky. I am confident you will amaze your contemporaries with your new achievements and will go down in history of your homeland,” the President said.

The head of state wished the younger generation inexhaustible energy, self-confidence and success in all endeavors.

MIL OSI