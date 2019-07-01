Bank of Russia Bulletin released (19.06.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 41 (2093) of 19 June 2019 has been released.

The issue presents information about the Bank of Russia’s decision to reduce the key rate by 25 bp to 7.50% p.a.

The issue contains a list of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia.

The Credit Institutions section features information about the Russian banking system as of 1 June 2019.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-1333, dated 11 June 2019, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2853, dated 31 October 2018;

No. OD-1334, dated 11 June 2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-862, dated 17 April 2019;

No. OD-1344, dated 13 June 2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-960, dated 26 April 2019;

No. OD-1348, dated 14 June 2019, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2853, dated 31 October 2018.

The issue publishes information of the DIA for the depositors of JSC Kemsocinbank, CB Vzaimodeistviye LLC, and Bank Prime Finance JSC.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section contains the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-1332, dated 11 June 2019, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration of the insurance joint-stock company Kristall;

No. OD-1341, dated 13 June 2019, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration of PROMYSHLENNYE TRADITSII, limited liability company;

No. OD-1346, dated 13 June 2019, on amending Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1107, dated 27 April 2018.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5120-U, dated 9 April 2019, ‘On Invalidating Certain Bank of Russia Regulations on Payments Made by the Bank of Russia on Household Deposits with Russian Banks Recognised as Bankrupt and Not Participating in the Compulsory Household Deposit Insurance System and on Interaction of Agent Banks with the Bank of Russia’ (becomes effective 10 days after the official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 10 June 2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5121-U, dated 9 April 2019, ‘On Invalidating Certain Bank of Russia Regulations on Tender-based Selection of Agent Banks to Make Bank of Russia Payments on Household Deposits’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 10 June 2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5122-U, dated 9 April 2019, ‘On the Procedure for Tender-based Selection of Agent Banks’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 10 June 2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5123-U, dated 9 April 2019, ‘On the Procedure for a Receiver to Submit to the Bank of Russia a Report on Preliminary Payments to First-priority Creditors, Register of Claims of First-priority Creditors for the Purpose of Making Preliminary Payments, and Other Documents or Information Required by the Bank of Russia to Calculate the Amount of Preliminary Payments; on the Procedure for Calculating the Payments to be Made by the Bank of Russia; on the Procedure for the Bank of Russia to Restore the Term Missed by the Depositor to Submit its Application for the Bank of Russia’s Payment; on the Form of Application for the Bank of Russia’s Payment; on the Procedure for the Bank of Russia to Effect Payments ; on the Procedure for Agent Banks to Interact with the Bank of Russia’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 10 June 2019);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-05-35/48, dated 11 June 2019, ‘On the Calculation by Credit Institutions of a Borrower’s Debt Burden Indicator Based on Information Received from Credit History Bureaus’;

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-01-59/49, dated 13 June 2019, ‘On Standards to Protect the Rights and Interests of Individual Customers of Credit Institutions for the Purpose of Selling Them Financial Products by Credit Institutions that are Agents of Non-bank Financial Institutions’;

Bank of Russia Methodological Recommendations No. 17-MR, dated 7 June 2019, on the training of credit institutions’ cash desk staff to monitor the validity, including the authenticity, of Bank of Russia notes and the authenticity of banknotes of foreign countries (a group of foreign countries).

19 June 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI