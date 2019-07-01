Greetings to member of national wrestling team Kiryl Hryshchanka

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

30 June 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated member of the national wrestling team Kiryl Hryshchanka on winning gold in the Men’s Greco-Roman event at the 2nd European Games.

“You had to face a strong and renowned rival in the final match. You demonstrated willpower, strong character and maintained momentum till the very end. You stood up to the expectations of Belarusian fans of Greco-Roman wrestling and coaches who put their heart in training every athlete,” Aleksandr Lukashenko wrote.

The Belarusian head of state wished Kiryl Hryshchanka good health, good luck and new victories.

