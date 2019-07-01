Informal meetings in state residence Zaslavl

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

30 June 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in the state residence Zaslavl on 30 June.

The meeting was held in an informal setting. It took place in a gazebo gifted by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Aleksandr Lukashenko gifted a number of 2nd European Games Minsk 2019 souvenirs to Vladimir Putin such as a bog-oak panel picture with attached medallions symbolizing the 15 sports represented during the games, an exclusive box of chocolate, and the games’ mascot Lesik the Fox. A figurine depicting two judokas was another gift. The Russian leader is well-known for going in for judo.

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon who is in Belarus on an official visit joined the meeting of the leaders of Belarus and Russia later.

