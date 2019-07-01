Instruction on providing prompt assistance to citizens affected by floods in Irkutsk Region

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The instruction has been given to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Siberian Federal District Sergei Menyailo, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation – Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev and Irkutsk Region Governor Sergei Levchenko.

The instruction calls for promptly informing citizens about the current emergency situation and a procedure for their actions at locations where necessary aid is provided; setting up temporary accommodation facilities for evacuated citizens, including the provision of housing conditions, food and medical aid; forming lists of evacuated citizens which tracks where they actually physically reside; payments to citizens affected by the flooding; strict control over prices of first priority goods and services in the emergency area; providing accommodation at summer recreation camps for children and families with small children, including those currently in other regions of Russia.

In addition, the instruction calls for performing work to assess the damage, primarily regarding citizens’ housing and property, social, engineering and transport infrastructure facilities, and for developing a plan for providing housing to affected citizens before the start of the cold season (early September).

An instruction has also been given to set up a Governmental Commission, to be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, for relieving the consequences of the massive flooding in Irkutsk Region.

