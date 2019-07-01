President of the Republic of Poland / News / Joint statement by the Presidents of the Republic of Lithuania and the Republic of Poland on the occasion of the 450th anniversary of the Union of Lublin

Source: Republic of Poland in English

As we celebrate the 450th anniversary of the Union of Lublin, we commend the foresightedness of our predecessors to create the Commonwealth of Two Nations based on equal partnership and joint responsibility.

The Union that lasted for more than 200 years was an inspiration for the whole Europe to integrate and build closer cooperation between states as the best answer to respond to internal and external threats.

The impact of the Union on strengthening the civic and republican culture of that time remains a valuable contribution to modern political life.

Today we are just as ready to stand together against any challenges and to protect the ideals of independence, unity and solidarity. As we build a common future in the European and transatlantic communities, implement strategic energy and transport projects, develop intensive cultural and scientific cooperation, we contribute to the security and prosperity across the entire Europe.

The spirit of the Union of Lublin – mutual respect, negotiated solutions, cultural diversity – continues to guide us today in strengthening the partnership between our nations and peoples.

Andrzej Duda Dalia Grybauskaitė

Prezydent Rzeczypospolitej Polskiej Prezydent Republiki Litewskiej

