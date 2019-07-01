Results of monitoring of maximum interest rates of credit institutions (25.06.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

Results of monitoring of maximum interest rates of credit institutions

The June 2019 results of the monitoring of the maximum interest rates on deposits in Russian rubles of the top ten credit institutions1 attracting the largest amount of household deposits are as follows:

The first ten days of June — 7.31%;

The second ten days of June — 7.36%.

Data on the dynamics of monitoring results are available in the Banking Sector / Credit Institutions Performance subsection of the Statistics section on the Bank of Russia website.

1 PJSC SBERBANK (1481) — www.sberbank.ru, PJSC SOVCOMBANK (963) — sovcombank.ru, VTB (PJSC) (1000) — www.vtb.ru, JSC RAIFFEISENBANK (3292) — www.raiffeisen.ru, GPB BANK (JSC) (354) — www.gazprombank.ru, PJSC CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (1978) — mkb.ru, JSC ALFA-BANK (1326) — alfabank.ru, PJSC BANK FC OTKRITIE (2209) — www.open.ru, PJSC PROMSVYAZBANK (3251) — www.psbank.ru, JSC ROSSELKHOZBANK (3349) — www.rshb.ru. The monitoring was conducted by the Bank of Russia Banking Supervision Support Department using the information provided by the said websites. The published value is indicative.

25 June 2019

