Vladimir Putin is to make working trip to Tver Region on July 2

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The forum brings together experts from the tourism and transport industry and is a key Russian venue to develop proposals on the creation of cruise and water tourism, as well as a place where solutions concerning environmental matters can be worked out.

This year, the forum participants will discuss the role of tourism as a tool for socioeconomic growth in the regions, prospective fields of the development of internal waterways and methods to attract tourists to small towns.

Vladimir Putin will hear a presentation of the construction project of the Zavidovo transport hub and river port. The new facility will be designed for automobile, rail and river transport; its average daily capacity will be over 2,000 people.

