Vladimir Putin will visit Italy on July 4

During the official visit, the President of Russia will hold talks with President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The leaders will discuss key issues related to Russian-Italian political, trade, economic and cultural cooperation, as well as topical international and regional matters.

Vladimir Putin and Giuseppe Conte will attend a session of the Russian-Italian Civil Society Dialogue Forum.

Additionally, the President of Russia will visit the Vatican and meet with Pope Francis.

