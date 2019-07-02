Delegation of Department of Public Security of Jilin Province of People’s Republic of China visited Yakutia with a working visit

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

A delegation of the Public Security Department of the Jilin Province of the People’s Republic of China, headed by Deputy Governor – Head of the Public Security Department Liu Jinbo, made a working visit to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Yakutia.

The delegation included seven representatives of law enforcement bodies of the PRC. As the head of the Chinese delegation noted, the main goal of their visit was to strengthen cooperation in countering transnational crime and improving migration management.

In Yakutia, the delegation spent four days, for which a rich program of meetings and negotiations was prepared. The meeting held a discussion of bilateral cooperation issues and studied the available in the republic experience of carrying out law enforcement activities in the context of mass events and a cold climate. In addition, the guests got acquainted with the sights of Yakutsk.

MIL OSI