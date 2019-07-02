Igor Zubov introduced new Chief to staff of MIA of Russia Administration for Sakhalin Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, the State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Igor Zubov, presented the new Chief to the staff of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sakhalin Region. By Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of June 6, 2019, police colonel Arsen Isagulov was appointed to this position.

The event was attended by representatives of the legislative, judicial and executive authorities of the region, as well as veterans and members of the Public Council under the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sakhalin Region.

Igor Zubov stressed that Arsen Grigorievich was a highly qualified and demanding leader capable of ensuring a high level of work of the island police.

Sergey Budkin, Deputy Governor of the Sakhalin Region, who was present at the event, wished the newly appointed Chief success and achievement of positive results in operational activities.

In turn, Arsen Isagulov thanked for the confidence in him and expressed assuredness that the staff of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sakhalin Region would fulfill all the tasks set in front of it.

For reference:

Arsen Grigorievich Isagulov was born on June 13, 1968 in the city of Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky of the Sakhalin Region.

Serves in the police since 1996. He made a career from a Criminal Investigation Officer to the Deputy Chief – Chief of police of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory. He has extensive operational experience.

Repeatedly encouraged with state and departmental awards, including: medal “For Distinction in the Protection of Public Order”, breastplate “Best Officer of the Criminal Police”, medal “For valor in service”, medal “For Military Cooperation”, breastplate of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia “Participant of liquidation of the outcomes of an emergency”, a medal “100 Years of the International Police Cooperation” and others.

MIL OSI