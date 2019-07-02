In Irkutsk Region, passports lost because of flooding are being issued to citizens by police officers

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Administration for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region issue passports to residents of the city of Tulun and the Tulunsky District instead of those lost as a result of flooding,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk. Today, 49 citizens turned to the police with statements about the loss of documents that were lost during the evacuation or remained in the houses flooded or destroyed by the natural disaster. Police officers promptly assisted them and issued new passports. Reception of applications continues. Specialists of migration units work around the clock in temporary shelters for victims. In addition, with the support of rescue teams, people are taken out of flood zones in boats and go through the documentation procedure in the migration division. Such measures are necessary to obtain primary compensation and subsequent payments. “The provision of public services to flood victims is a priority. Work on issuing passports of citizens of the Russian Federation is under constant control of the leadership of the regional GA,” Irina Volk added.

MIL OSI