In Rostov Region, former social service employee accused of stealing an icon will face court

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia for the Konstantinovsky District of the Rostov Region has completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against a former employee of a social service. She was charged with committing a crime under the provisions of part 1 of Article 164 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Earlier, a man reported to the police, that an icon of the Most Holy Sorrow of the Most Grieving Mother of God, which was of special value, disappeared from the house of his mother. Police Investigative team immediately left for the indicated address. During the inspection of the scene, the forensic expert found no signs of breaking-in. A criminal investigation officer found that a social worker was taking care of the 96-year-old woman until her death, and she had the key to the front door. These circumstances suggested that the social worker could be involved in the theft.The 42-year-old resident of the city of Konstantinovsk was detained on suspicion of committing this crime. She explained that she had stolen the icon, knowing about the long absence of the sons of the deceased mistress of the house, who lived in other cities. The offender sold the holy image for 20 thousand rubles to one of the antique shops of the city of Rostov-on-Don, where it was seized by the police. According to the results of art history forensic examination, the icon was made at the end of the 19th century in central Russia and had artistic, historical and cultural value. Its estimated value exceeds 200 thousand rubles. Currently, the criminal case with an approved prosecutor’s indictment has been sent to the Ust-Donetsky District Court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

