Issue of commemorative coins of precious and base metals (02.07.2019)

Information Notice

Issue of commemorative coins of precious and base metals

On 3 July 2019, the Bank of Russia issues the following commemorative coins:

a silver proof coin in denomination of 3 rubles „550th Anniversary of the Foundation of Cheboksary” (catalogue No. 5111-0405);

a base metal coin in denomination of 10 rubles „Kostroma Region” of „The Russian Federation” series (catalogue No. 5714-0064).

Description of the coin made of precious metal:

The silver proof coin in denomination of 3 rubles (fine metal content 31.1 g, fineness 925) has a round shape and 39.0 mm in diameter.

The obverse and the reverse of the coin have a relief rim.

The obverse of the coin features a relief image of the national emblem of the Russian Federation and the inscriptions: „РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ” (RUSSIAN FEDERATION), „БАНК РОССИИ” (BANK OF RUSSIA), coin denomination „3 РУБЛЯ” (3 RUBLES), the year of issue „2019 г.” (2019), an indication of the metal according to the D.I. Mendeleyev Periodic System of Elements, fineness, trade mark of the Saint Petersburg mint, and fine metal content.

The reverse of the coin has a relief image of points of interest of Cheboksary: the drama theatre, the city hall, and the Church of the Assumption with a stylised depiction of the city on the background; at the bottom there are inscriptions: „ЧЕБОКСАРЫ” (CHEBOKSARY), „осн. в 1469 г.” (founded in 1469).

The edge of the coin is corrugated.

The coin is minted in proof quality.

The mintage of the coin is 3.0 thousand pcs.

Description of the coin made of base metal:

The coin has a round shape and 27.0 mm in diameter. The coin is combined; it consists of a disc and an outer ring.

The obverse and the reverse of the coins have a relief rim along the circumference.

The edge of the coin is corrugated and has the inscription „ДЕСЯТЬ РУБЛЕЙ” (TEN RUBLES) recurring twice and divided by asterisks.

The obverse of the coin has inscriptions along the circumference: „БАНК РОССИИ” (BANK OF RUSSIA) on top, „2019” at the bottom. On the left and on the right sides of the outer ring of the coin there are stylised images of laurel and oak branches respectively going over to the disc. In the centre of the disc there is an indication of the face value of the coin — the figure „10” and the inscription „РУБЛЕЙ” (RUBLES). Inside the figure „0” there is a protective element in the form of the figure „10” with the inscription „РУБ” (RUB) visible when there is a change in the angle of vision relative to the coin plane. In the lower part of the disc there is the Moscow mint trade mark.

The reverse of the coin has a relief image of the emblem of the Kostroma Region encircled by inscriptions: „РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ” (RUSSIAN FEDERATION) on top and „КОСТРОМСКАЯ ОБЛАСТЬ” (KOSTROMA REGION) at the bottom.

The mintage of the coin is 10.0 million pcs.

The new coins are legal tender of the Russian Federation. They are obligatory for acceptance at their face value for all kinds of payments without any restrictions.

02 July 2019

