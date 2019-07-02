Meeting with Chairman of Gazprom Board of Directors Viktor Zubkov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Zubkov, you promote natural gas engine fuel everywhere, at all venues.

Gazprom Chairman Viktor Zubkov Zubkov ViktorSpecial Presidential Representative for cooperation with Gas Exporting Countries Forum : I do.

Vladimir Putin: Let us discuss this.

Please.

Viktor Zubkov: I must say that while implementing your instructions, Gazprom carried out a lot of work to promote the production and sale of natural gas as engine fuel.

First, we established Gazprom Gas Engine Fuel. Over these years, the legislation was amended and the government adopted several documents that help us work more effectively in this area today.

Key indicators on the development of the natural gas engine fuel market: we began four years ago, and there were 213 filling stations; this year, there will be 352, and 405 in 2020, or more than twice more. Gas selling via the HMS network is another important indicator: 406 million before, there will be 900 million this year, and a billion cubic metres of gas will be used by transport in 2020. This is a good indicator.

Vladimir Putin: The state price regulation was cancelled, so the situation has changed.

Viktor Zubkov: Yes, the situation has immediately changed. Industry’s response was excellent.

Today we have 127 types of lorries that can use natural gas, such as road equipment, combine harvesters and tipper trucks, as well as 43 types of passenger transport such buses and microbuses. Special equipment, commercial transport, four automobile models so far: Lada Vesta, Lada Largus, UAZ Patriot, UAZ Pickup. The development here has been good, too.

Vladimir Putin: Gas engine fuel is still significantly less expensive even though state regulation was cancelled.

Viktor Zubkov: Cheaper, yes. Approximately 16–18 rubles for one unit today. We can see that diesel and petroleum cost 46–48 rubles, so it is almost 2.5–3 times cheaper. This is very profitable, and also more environmentally friendly.

To be continued.

MIL OSI