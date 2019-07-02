Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in June 2019

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for June 2019 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

Total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets was RUB 66.1 trln in June 2019.

The growth leaders were the Equity Market (+38.4%) and Bond Market (+13.6%).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Markets in June 2019 increased by 21.1% to RUB 3,065.6 bln (June 2018: RUB 2,530.6 bln), hereinafter exclusive of overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units added 38.4% and reached RUB 1,069.7 bln, a record high since April 2018 (June 2018: RUB 773 bln). The average daily turnover increased by 53.0% to RUB 56.3 bln (June 2018: RUB 36.8 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds increased by 13.6% to RUB 1,995.9 bln (June 2018: RUB 1,757.6 bln). The average daily trading volume (ADTV) was RUB 105.0 bln (June 2018: RUB 83.7 bln).

Sixty-nine new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,337.6 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 377.5 bln) were placed in June 2019.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes were RUB 6.4 trln (June 2018: RUB 6.9 trln) or 115.7 mln contracts (June 2018: 116.5 mln), of which 111.4 mln contracts were futures and 4.2 mln contracts were options. ADTV increased by 2.3% to RUB 335.2 bln (June 2018: RUB 327.7 bln) since there were fewer trading days in June 2019 (19) vs. June 2018 (21).

Open interest at the end of the month reached RUB 506.5 bln (June 2018: RUB 417.2 bln).

Standartised OTC Derivatives Market turnover increased by 6.5% to RUB 11.5 bln.

FX Market

FX Market turnover was RUB 24.7 trln (June 2018: RUB 28.3 trln), with spot trades totaling RUB 5.4 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 19.3 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,300.3 bln (USD 20.3 bln), compared to RUB 1,348.5 bln (USD 21.5 bln) in June 2018.

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 27.4 trln (June 2018: RUB 29.5 trln). ADTV was up 2.7% to RUB 1,443.9 bln (June 2018: RUB 1,406.3 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment declined by 4.9% to RUB 15.1 trln and the GCC repo segment grew by 55.6% to RUB 6.0 trln.

Commodities Markets

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 2.1 bln (June 2018: RUB 8.8 bln), of which RUB 2.1 bln (0.8t) was gold and RUB 7.4 mln (240 kg) was silver.

The total trading volume of agricultural products (grain and sugar) was RUB 3.6 bln (June 2018: RUB 3.9 bln). ADTV was RUB 189.0 mln (June 2018: RUB 187.7 mln).

