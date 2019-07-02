On July 3, Vladimir Putin will attend Development of Parliamentarism International Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The forum’s agenda is focused on international security and stability, digital economy development, youth and environmental policies and the future of inter-parliamentary institutions.

Representatives from 132 countries will be attending with a total of more than 800 parliamentarians and experts, including President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop, President of the Pan-African Parliament Roger Nkodo Dang, President of the Baltic Sea Parliamentary Conference Jörgen Pettersson, and others.

The First Development of Parliamentarism International Forum was held in Moscow in June 2018 at the initiative of State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin Volodin VyacheslavState Duma Speaker .

MIL OSI