Orchestra of the Cultural Center of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow took part in the FESTPOL – 2019 festival in Prague

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

From June 27 to 30, 2019, the traditional 13th Festival of European Police Orchestras FESTPOL-2019 was held in the capital of the Czech Republic with the participation of the Police Orchestra of the Cultural Center of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow directed by the chief conductor, Major of Internal Service Igor Kanurin.

The festival of police orchestras of Europe traces its history back to 1995. It is held every two years and brings together police musicians from different countries of the Old World. At the end of June, about 200 police musicians from 4 European countries gathered in Prague.

The Police Orchestra of the Federal State of Lower Saxony (Germany), the Central Orchestra of the Ministry of the Interior of Slovakia, the Orchestra of Prague Fortress Guard and the Czech Police (Czech Republic) took part in the music forum. This year, for the first time, the event was attended by representatives of Russia – the Police Orchestra of the Cultural Center of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow.

FESTPOL-2019 is held under the patronage of First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of the Interior Jan Gamaček, President of the Police of the Czech Republic Brigadier General Jan Schweidar and Mayor of Prague Zdenek Grzyb.

As part of the festival program, the Moscow police gave three concerts for Prague residents and guests of the main city of the Czech Republic. Musical works by Russian and world classics performed by the Moscow Police Orchestra were played in the very heart of the city – on the Old Town Square and in the Prague Castle.

The festival ended with a gala-concert of a joint orchestra of 200 musicians, conducted by the Chief Conductor of the Police Orchestra of the Cultural Center of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, Major of Internal Service Igor Kanurin and the Conductor of the Orchestra of the Prague Fortress Guard and the Czech Police Colonel of Police Vaclav Blahunek.

Moscow policemen were preparing concert numbers for the city of Prague throughout the year, performing at the festival venues both Russian folklore music and world music masterpieces.

Moscow policemen are confident that such work in the framework of international cooperation contributes to strengthening of social and cultural ties. This is a good opportunity to exchange experience in organizing the leisure of law enforcement officers of European countries.

MIL OSI