Suspect charged with illegal banking activities was delivered to Moscow

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Marcel Magdeev, accused of illegal banking activity, was escorted to the Russian Federation from Spain, accompanied by the staff of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the Federal Penitentiary Service (FPS) of Russia.According to the available information, as part of an organized group, the suspect carried out banking operations in the form of cash services to individuals and legal entities provided without a license. As a result of the illegal activity, an income of about 2 million rubles was extracted.On this fact the investigators initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 172 of the RF Criminal Code. In June 2018, on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, the citizen hiding from law enforcement bodies was put on the international wanted list and detained in Spain,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI