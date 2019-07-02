Updated list of official websites of credit institutions as of 21 June 2019 (27.06.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

Updated list of official websites of credit institutions as of 21 June 2019

In order to counteract consumers’ confusion about banking services through the use of false websites, which could be practically identical to the authentic sites of credit institutions in their contents and design, the Bank of Russia informs that the list of official websites of credit institutions is updated as of 21 June 2019 in the section Information on Credit Institutions / Credit Institutions Directory / Websites of Credit Institutions of the Bank of Russia website.

27 June 2019

