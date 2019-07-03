Former Chairman of a Bank Board was Delivered from Montenegro to Moscow

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia delivered to Moscow from Montenegro Sergey Ilyin, who is accused of committing a crime under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigators, in the period from 2009 to 2010, when occupying the position of chairman of the board of a commercial bank, the suspect participated in illegal actions of withdrawing funds from the accounts of a commercial organization.

The defendant was put on the international wanted list on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow and was detained in Montenegro in October 2018,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

