Greetings to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Independence Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Russia wrote in his message that the people of Russia and Belarus revere the memory of those who courageously and heroically defended their country during the bitter period of war. “It is notable that the relations of fraternal friendship and mutual assistance, which we inherited from our fathers and grandfathers, remain integral to the strength of Russian-Belarusian relations,” Vladimir Putin noted.

The President expressed confidence that Russia and Belarus would continue to promote their constructive bilateral cooperation in all spheres, as well as mutually beneficial integration processes within the framework of the Union State and in Eurasia.

