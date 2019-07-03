In Moscow, police detained a suspect in fraud against a pensioner

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Criminal Investigation officers of the Internal Affairs Administration for the SAD of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow detained a 25-year-old visitor from a CIA country on suspicion of fraud against a pensioner.

A 89-year-old resident of the district turned to the MIA of Russia Division for the Chertanovo District. According to the applicant, an unknown woman came to his apartment and, posing as a social worker, informed him of a new monetary reform. The guest also offered assistance in writing an application for banknote exchange. The pensioner agreed and gave her his savings in the amount of 775 thousand rubles. The offender took the money and disappeared.

On this fact, a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. As a result of operational search activities, the police detained the suspect in the Moscow Region. On the investigator’s request, remand in custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Law enforcement officials have reason to believe that the detainee may be involved in similar unlawful acts committed in the Moscow Region. The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

