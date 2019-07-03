In Voronezh, members of an organized group are charged with fraud in maternal capital cashing

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region completed the preliminary investigation and sent to court a criminal case on fraud committed by a criminal group in maternity capital cashing in.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that three residents of the Voronezh and Kursk regions and the Krasnodar Territory aged from 26 to 43 used the legal illiteracy of the victims, as well as their need for funds, and persuaded citizens to enter into a number of fictitious civil law transactions to create artificially the conditions necessary for the disbursement of the maternity capital funds.

Thus, the defendants placed announcements in various media about rendering services of cashing in the maternity capital. Contracts for the sale of a land plot, as well as a target loan for the construction of residential real estate, were concluded with the client. Then a set of documents was submitted to the authorized division of the pension fund with an instruction to use the maternity capital funds for repaying the loan under the above contracts. After the transfer of budget funds to the account of the defendants’ organization, the client was paid cash minus the cost of the land-plot and of the organization’s services. As a result, clients received less than a half of the maternity capital funds and a remote piece of land unsuitable for construction because of the marshy area, uneven terrain or other circumstances.

In 2016-2017 (until the moment when their activities were stopped by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region), the defendants committed 14 crimes stipulated by part 4 of Article 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The total amount of the stolen funds exceeded 3 million rubles. Currently, the criminal case has been sent to the Tsentralny District Court of Voronezh for consideration on the merits.

One of the accomplices was put on the international wanted list, the criminal case against him was made into separate proceedings.

