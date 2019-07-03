Meeting of the National Financial Board (02.07.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

Meeting of the National Financial Board

At its meeting conducted on 2 July 2019, the National Financial Board discussed the 2018 Annual Report of the Bank of Russia and the 2018 performance report of the Limited Liability Company Fund of Banking Sector Consolidation Asset Management Company. The meeting also heardthe information of the Bank of Russia Board of Directors on the key issues of the Bank of Russia’s activities in 2019 Q1.

The Board approved the Bank of Russia’s 2018 statement of personnel costs, pension provision, life and medical insurance of Bank of Russia employees, capital investment and other general administrative costs, as well as Bank of Russia regulations related to accounting at the Bank of Russia.

The National Financial Board engaged the consortium of Ernst & Young LLC and FinExpertiza LLC to audit the Bank of Russia’s annual financial statements for 2019.

02 July 2019

