Meeting with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop (retranslated):Mr President, good afternoon.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon. President Erdogan said that you were coming to Moscow.

Mustafa Sentop: Yes, I am here. I am very pleased to meet you. This is my first visit to Moscow as the parliament speaker.

You have a very busy schedule. And I would like to express my condolences over the death of the sailors in the Barents Sea. Please accept my sympathy during this difficult period of time.

Vladimir Putin: Indeed, they definitely were the elite of the Navy. I am so sorry. This is such a tragedy for us.

Mustafa Sentop: I will meet with [State Duma Speaker] Mr Volodin, and [Federation Council Speaker] Ms Matviyenko. We have a busy agenda of productive work.

We have established a high-level commission that will raise our inter-parliamentary cooperation to a qualitatively new level. We have signed a protocol on this.

