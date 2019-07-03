Over 2 kilograms of heroin were kept by a resident of Krasnoyarsk in a cache in his apartment, and in the Stavropol Territory a drug courier packed half a kilogram of the drug in galoshes

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, with the power support by a special-purpose unit “Grom” (Thunder), detained a 32-year-old local resident suspected of illegal distribution of narcotics. During a personal search, over 60 grams of heroin were seized from the previously convicted man. During the examination of his apartment, the police discovered a cache in which there were 4 polymer bags with a light-colored solid substance and 3 bundles with a powder. A forensic study found that the mass of the seized heroin exceeded 2.3 kilograms. Two criminal cases were initiated on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, clause “d” of part 4 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. At the request of the investigation in relation to the offender, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody. At the same time, officers of the drug control unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Pyatigorsk of the Stavropol Territory found that a citizen of one of the states of Central Asia planned to sell drugs.The suspect, in whose hands there was a cardboard box with 12 pairs of rubber galoshes, was detained by the police on a street of the resort city and taken to the police division. On examining the box, an electronic scale and a bundle with a powdery substance were found, which, as a result of the study, was recognized as heroin weighing about 1.5 kilograms. The young man explained that, he worked as a taxi driver and met a man, to whom he later accumulated debt obligations. Off-setting them, he arrived in the city of Pyatigorsk, where he received a box on which, by agreement, the subscriber‘s number was indicated. He did not have time to deliver the parcel to the addressee, since he was detained by operatives.A criminal investigation was initiated on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The suspect was remanded in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

