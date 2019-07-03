Police officers of the Nikolaevsky District of the Volgograd Region detained suspects in theft of horses

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the course of a complex of operational search measures officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Nikolayevsky District identified and detained suspects in the theft of horses. Three local residents aged from 37 to 41 confessed to the crime.From July 2018, the detainees split off a herd grazing free in the steppes, several horses and took them into the territory of the Pallassovsky District, from where after some time they sold the horses to third persons. In just six months, according to their testimony, they stole 68 horses worth about 700 thousand rubles and belonging to a 61-year-old local resident. Guards of the order found in various pens equipped by the intruders, 22 horses, which they did not have time to sell.As the police found out, the victim from the end of the summer of 2018 did not register the livestock so he found the loss of horses only in April of this year. The exact number of stolen animals will be determined during the investigation.The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Nikolayevsky District prosecuted the detainees on the fact of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanctions of this article stipulate a term of up to 6 years in prison.

