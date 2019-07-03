Threatened a paramedic with murder and got armed with a hammer

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Police precinct officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Shcherbinsky” of Moscow detained a resident of the capital on suspicion of threatening an ambulance paramedic with murder.The duty unit of the territorial police division received a message from a paramedic of an ambulance brigade. According to the applicant, when he arrived at an emergency call to one of the apartments on Vishnevskaya Street in the town of Shcherbinka, a man, present in the premises holding a hammer in his hands, began threatening him with murder. The police detained the suspect. He turned to be a previously convicted 35-year-old local resident. It was established that the man was in a state of alcoholic intoxication. He could not explain the motives of his action.For these circumstances, the inquiry division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Shcherbinsky” of Moscow initiated a criminal Investigation on the grounds of a crime under Article. 119 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With regard to the suspect, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of a subscription on recognizance and proper behavior,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI