With bare hands against a gun. The head of the village police in his free time detained a robber

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“In the Simferopolsky District of the Republic of Crimea, Acting Chief of police station No.1 in the urban-type settlement, Gvardeyskoye, Captain of police Timur Islyamov suppressed a robbery attack on the household of an elderly woman.At night, a 68-year-old resident of the settlement Novo-Andreyevskoye called the police officer and reported that three men had broken the front door lock, penetrated into the house and were trying to get hold of her property.A few minutes later, Timur Islyamov arrived at the scene. In one of the rooms the policeman saw a fight between the victim’s husband and the offenders, and in the hands of one of them there was an object that looked like a pistol. The Captain of Police, using combat sambo techniques, disarmed and detained the attacker. His accomplices managed to escape in a car. A previously convicted 50-year-old resident of one of the CIS countries admitted that he had committed the armed attack together with his countrymen, whom he had met in Simferopol the day before. On this fact, the investigative division of the MIA of Russia Division in the Simferopol District initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime provided for by part 3 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.A traumatic pistol belonging to the attackers, as well as devices used by the suspects for illegal entry into the home, have been seized.Currently, operational-search measures are being taken to identify and detain the accomplices in the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI