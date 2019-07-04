Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs О.Kravchenko meets the Ambassador of France

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On July 4, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to the Republic of Belarus, Didier Kaness.

During the meeting the sides discussed the current state and prospects of developing the Belarusian-French cooperation and relations between Belarus and the EU, discussed the results of the visit of the Belarusian delegation headed by O.Kravchenko to Paris in May, 2019.

