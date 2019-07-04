Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas meets the Ambassador of Azerbaijan

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

04-07-2019

On July 4, 2019, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, met with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belarus, Latif Gandilov.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues of strengthening the interaction of Belarus and Azerbaijan within international organizations, including the OSCE and its Parliamentary Assembly.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on the results of the II European Games, which recently ended in Minsk. The Ambassador of Azerbaijan noted that he was impressed by the degree of involvement of young people in the preparation and holding of the event, and the important contribution of volunteers to the success of the II European Games. He also added that foreign guests were touched by the benevolent attitude and support that were provided by the fans to all participants without exception.

