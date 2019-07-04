Former teacher of informatics used his knowledge to build a security system for an on-line narcotic drug store

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, together with colleagues from the regional FSB Department with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained three local residents on suspicion of illegal sale of narcotic drugs.

It was established that the offenders organized an on-line store, through which synthetic drugs were sold to residents of the city of Ryazan and the Ryazan Region. For the purpose of ensuring secrecy, the suspects hid under pseudonyms, and one of them, a former teacher of informatics, provided the encryption in communication channels of telecommunication networks.

As a result of operational search activities during the laying of drugs in the caches the police detained a 24-year-old man. During a personal search, about 100 homemade containers with a powdery substance were seized from him. According to the expert opinion the seized substance was recognized as a narcotic drug – a derivative of N-methylephedron with a total weight of over 60 grams. Later, under similar circumstances, two of his accomplices aged 33 and 35 were detained.

In respect of the detainees, the Investigation Unit of the MIA Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region initiated criminal cases on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, parts 4 and 5 of article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. For one of them a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody has been chosen by the court, the rest are under a subscription on recognizance and proper behavior.

When conducting searches at the place of residence of the defendant, the police seized over a kilogram of drugs of synthetic and plant origin, some of which were ready for sale. Cash allegedly intended for the development of an Internet resource and the purchase of bulk lots of drugs has been discovered.

Also in various districts of the city of Ryazan, prohibited substance was found and seized from seven earlier made caches.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI