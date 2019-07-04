Gazprom opens engineering branch in Vladivostok

Source: Gazprom

Release

July 4, 2019, 09:55

An opening ceremony for the Far Eastern branch of Gazprom 335 took place today on Russky Island in Vladivostok. The branch is a specialized engineering unit that will implement the projects of the Gazprom Group focused on offshore hydrocarbon production and on gas processing and liquefaction in Russia’s Far East.

Taking part in the event were Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Oleg Kozhemyako, Governor of the Primorye Territory.

The branch will be responsible for, among other things, coordinating research and development activities, designing individual components of structures and equipment for subsea hydrocarbon production systems, gas processing and LNG production facilities, and establishing cooperation in the use of robotic systems. In addition to conducting marketing and logistical studies of regional materials and technical resources, the new entity will provide designer and other on-site supervision over the construction of facilities located in the Russian Far East.

Gazprom’s regional partner in the project is Far Eastern Federal University, which has a state-of-the-art educational and research base on Russky Island.

Background

Gazprom 335 (part of the Gazprom Group) is focused on creating advanced technologies and equipment to pre-develop offshore fields and to process and liquefy natural gas. The Far Eastern branch was established pursuant to the order given by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in 2018.

Gazprom and Far Eastern Federal University collaborate in the framework of the Roadmap for setting up an engineering center and advancing sci-tech cooperation in 2019–2022.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Related news

MIL OSI