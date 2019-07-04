In Naberezhnye Chelny, Russian passports were handed to three representatives of the Lyulkovich family

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Today at the police division No. 3 “Tsentralny” of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Naberezhnye Chelny of the Republic of Tatarstan, there was held a solemn ceremony of issuing passports of citizens of the Russian Federation to Yekaterina, Richard and Jimmy Lyulkovich, who arrived in our country in 2014 from the hostilities area in south-eastern Ukraine,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.On June 20, during the “Direct Line with Vladimir Putin”, the head of a large family, Vladimir Lyulkovich, asked the President of Russia for assistance in obtaining the Russian citizenship. In the shortest possible time, the family was included in the State program to facilitate the voluntary resettlement of compatriots to the Russian Federation, the necessary documents were prepared. This allowed the three children of Vladimir Lyulkovich to acquire Russian citizenship within a simplified procedure. Measures are being taken to secure the legal status of the rest of his family.“Acting Chief of the Administration for Migration Issues of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan, Colonel of Police Rustem Amanov handed over passports of citizens of the Russian Federation to 24-year-old Yekaterina, 28-year-old Richard and 22-year-old Jimmy Lyulkovich, and congratulated them on that significant event,” added Irina Volk.

MIL OSI