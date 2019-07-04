Joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Prime Minister, ladies and gentlemen,

I entirely agree with my colleague Mr Giuseppe Conte and his assessment of our talks. They were very business-like and constructive. The same is true of the in-depth talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

During the visit, the entire range of issues on bilateral cooperation was reviewed in detail and a number of international and regional affairs were touched on.

Russian-Italian ties have traditionally been mutually beneficial. There is an ongoing political dialogue. We were pleased to receive Mr Conte in Moscow in 2018. Last April, we met in Beijing. We recently talked “on the go” in Japan. Contacts are being maintained between the two countries’ governments, parliaments, business communities and members of the public.

Much attention was attached to economic cooperation during our talks. Italy is an important trading partner. In 2018, trade between the two countries increased by almost 13 percent to $27 billion. I would like to remind you that that figure for 2013 was $54 billion. This is something we should be striving for.

