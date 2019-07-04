On the Day of Foundation of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, Mikhail Chernikov spoke about current aspects of improving road safety

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, on the Day of the Foundation of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia, the Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Traffic Safety, Police Lieutenant-General Mikhail Chernikov and the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Colonel of Police Irina Volk held a press conference on the topic: “The implementation of state policy in the area of road safety and the measures taken to reduce the accident rate in the Russian Federation”. Mikhail Chernikov has noted that today the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia is a mobile, technically equipped service capable of successfully accomplishing the assigned tasks of ensuring road safety. Currently, over 96 thousand people are serving in the ranks of the Russian State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, of which over 62.5 thousand are in the road patrol service. Lieutenant-General of Police cited statistical data. For example, in 2018 the number of cars in the country increased from 47.8 to 56.5 million. Against the background of the annual growth of the car fleet, a consistent reduction in the main accident rates is observed. So, this year the total number of accidents has decreased by 1%. The death toll has decreased by 11.9%, the number of injured – by 2.8%. 71.5 thousand people suffered injuries of varying severity, which is at the level of the previous year. Pedestrians feel safer on the road – the number of cases of hitting a pedestrian has decreased by 3.6%. The Chief of the Russian Traffic Police noted that violation of the rules of overtaking, passage of intersections and pedestrian crossings, inconsistency of speed with road and weather conditions, the wrong choice of distance remained the main reasons for car accidents. Every twelfth traffic accident occurred by the fault of drivers who were intoxicated, while the severity of the consequences of such accidents was two times higher than usual, and made 13.4 deaths per 100 victims. The GA Chief stressed that the issues of ensuring road safety in the country retain a high social importance and are in the center of attention of state authorities and society. The national project “Safe and high-quality roads”, which included the federal project “Road Safety” has become the main instrument for a drastic reduction in mortality in road accidents. The main target indicator of the project is to reduce by 2024 the rate of mortality in traffic accidents by 3.5 times – to a level not exceeding four people per 100 thousand of population. Also, the Chief of the Russian Traffic Police stressed that the implementation of the federal project to improve road safety had already begun. Last week, in Kaluga, a program was launched to conduct training for parents on the basis of maternity homes and perinatal centers, suggesting a unified system of teaching safety rules for transporting children in cars. The program is designed for 3 years, during which 100 cities in 85 Russian regions will be covered. This year, trainings will be held in 30 cities of all federal districts of Russia.Mikhail Chernikov focused separately on the improvement of legislation in the field of road safety. According to him, currently in the State Duma there is a package of draft-laws that provide for increased responsibility for “dangerous driving”, systematic violations of traffic rules, for offenses related to the use of forged or unreadable state license plates and technically faulty vehicles. In addition, it is proposed to tighten the responsibility for exceeding the established traffic speed, violating the stopping and parking rules for vehicles, to introduce a deposit for a detained vehicle.Speaking about the registration and examination work of the traffic police divisions, the Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Traffic Safety reported that only for the past year 6.8 million public services were provided in the examination area, and another 11.9 million in the registration area. At the same time, the average level of citizens’ satisfaction with the quality of public services in these activity areas of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate was 96%.Also, according to the Chief of the Traffic Police of Russia, the development of a system for automatic registering of traffic violations continues. To date, there are over 14 thousand control zones, which register not only facts of speed limit violations, but also those of passage to the prohibitory traffic light, entry into the lane for public transport, etc. With their assistance, this year more than 39.7 million rulings on cases of administrative offenses were issued, which is 82.2% of the total number of rulings on imposing a fine (48.3 million) issued during the period.During the press conference, Mikhail Chernikov answered questions from journalists. The highest interest of the media was attracted by such topics as the prevention of accidents involving car sharing vehicles, improvement of the culture of driving, the initiative to confiscate cars from drunk drivers and a number of others.

