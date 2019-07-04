Source: Gazprom

Release

July 4, 2019, 15:10

Sergey Kupriyanov has been appointed Head of Department 106 – Press Secretary to Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, effective July 9, 2019.

Sergey Kupriyanov has been employed with Gazprom since 2003. In his previous post at the Company, he served as Press Secretary to Chairman of the Management Committee – Deputy Head of Department 106.

Alexander Bespalov, former Head of Department 106, has been relieved of his post due to retirement.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Related news

MIL OSI