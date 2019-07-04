Two Captains and Senior Lieutenant of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate rescued five people from fire

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Road Patrol Service officers of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region, Captain of Police Marat Afletunov, Captain of Police Dmitry Shakhov and Senior Lieutenant of Police Dmitry Pyatkov rescued five people from fire.At night, while on a patrol route, police officers saw that the roof of one of the private houses in the village of Perevalovo was on fire. After reporting the fire to the emergency services, they immediately took steps to save people. To wake up the tenants, Road Patrol Service inspectors knocked on the doors, but no one responded. The fire was spreading rapidly. Then the policemen broke a window and penetrated a smoke-filled room through it. They helped three women and two men to get out into the street, and then provided them first aid.A firefighter crew arrived and liquidated the fire. All that time, the traffic police officers provided public safety and security at the scene.The rescued citizens thanked the police officers for their resolute actions, due to which they managed to avoid tragic consequences.It is worth noting that it was not for the first time that Marat Afletunov and Dmitry Shakhov rescued local residents from fire. In April 2018, they evacuated people from a burning wooden house on the Internatsionalnaya Street of the city of Tyumen,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

