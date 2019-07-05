Bank of Russia Bulletin released (03.07.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 43 (2095) of 3 July 2019 has been released.

The issue publishes information on the decision of the Bank of Russia Board of Directors to set add-ons to risk weights on unsecured consumer loans in rubles extended from 1 October 2019 depending on the borrower’s debt service to income ratio and the effective interest rate.

The Credit Institutions section publishes the list of credit institutions complying with the requirements of Federal Law No. 213-FZ, dated 21 July 2014, Federal Law No. 161-FZ, dated 14 November 2002, and Russian Federation Government Resolution No.706, dated 20 June 2018, as of 1 June 2019.

The issue also lists credit institutions which comply with the requirements of Russian Federation Government Resolutions No. 1121, dated 24 December 2011, and No. 1232, dated 7 October 2017, as of 1 June 2019.

The Bulletin presents consolidated statistics on the top 30 Russian banks as of 1 June 2019.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-1451, dated 25.06.2019, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2853, dated 31 October 2018;

No. OD-1453, dated 25.06.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-475, dated 7 March 2019;

No. OD-1531, dated 01.07.2019, on the termination of activities of the provisional administration to manage the Moscow-based credit institution ASPECT-BANK;

No. OD-1532, dated 01.07.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1225, dated 31 May 2019;

No. OD-1534, dated 01.07.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1225, dated 31 May 2019;

No. OD-1542, dated 02.07.2019, on the termination of activities of the provisional administration to manage the Moscow-based credit institution CB International Settlement Bank LLC.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section contains the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-1463, dated 27.06.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1091, dated 14 May 2019;

No. OD-1467, dated 27.06.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-523, dated 14 March 2019;

No. OD-1468, dated 27.06.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1091, dated 14 May 2019;

No. OD-1470, dated 27.06.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-688, dated 28 March 2019;

No. OD-1488, dated 28.06.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1091, dated 14 May 2019.

The Bulletin publishes information on the termination of the forced liquidation procedure against JSC NFP Mosenergo OPS.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5102-U, dated 26 March 2019, ‘On Cases for Commodity Delivery Operators to Open Trading Commodity Accounts and Clearing Commodity Accounts if the Accounting of Assets Used to Fulfil Obligations Accepted for Clearing is Based on Grounds Other than the Agreement for Storage of These Assets’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 27.06.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5147-U, dated 22 May 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 448-P, Dated 22 December 2014, ‘On Credit Institutions’ Accounting of Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets, Real Estate Temporarily Unused in Operational Activity, Long-Term Assets Held for Sale, Inventories, Means and Objects of Labour of Undetermined Purpose Obtained under Compensation or Pledge Agreements’ (becomes effective on 1 January 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 20.06.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5148-U, dated 22 May 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 492-P, Dated 22 September 2015, ‘Sectoral Standard for Accounting Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets, Investment Assets, Long-term Assets Held for Sale, Inventories, Means and Objects of Labour of Undetermined Purpose Obtained under Compensation or Pledge Agreements, and Assets and (or) Estimated Balances Thereof Obtained Following Insurer’s (Beneficiary’s) Waiver of the Ownership of Insured Assets, in Non-bank Financial Institutions’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 21.06.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5149-U, dated 22 May 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 612-P, Dated 25 October 2017, ‘On the Procedure for Non-bank Financial Institutions to Record Accounting Items’ (becomes effective on 1 January 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 21.06.2019);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-06-59/50, dated 17 June 2019, ‘On Legal Consequences of the Foreclosure of Mortgaged Property Owned by a Person’;

Bank of Russia Methodological Recommendations No. 19-MR, dated 26 June 2019, ‘On Recording Operations as per Reporting Form 0409401 ‘Authorised Bank’s Report on Overseas Operations’.

03 July 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI