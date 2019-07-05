Drug syndicate was charged with over three dozen grave and especially grave crimes

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia, with the operational support of the staff of the 13th Division of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control and the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region, completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case charging the head and active participants of a large drug group with illegal production and sale of drugs of synthetic origin in the Russian Federation.The activities of the criminal community, which had a significant impact on the drug situation in more than 10 regions of the Russian Federation, were suppressed by law enforcement officers in February 2018. The offenders organized a full cycle from the production of prohibited substances to their sale to the end user. Specially equipped secret laboratories were located in rented country houses in cottage villages of the Moscow Region. Their location periodically changed. For the storage of precursors and chemical reagents necessary for the production of narcotic drugs, garages and outbuildings in Moscow were rented.The produced drugs were delivered to the regions of the Russian Federation by couriers, and when they were distributed, a contactless sales scheme involving drug-caches and payment through electronic payment systems was used.Currently, eight alleged active participants and one of the leaders of the criminal community have been detained and brought to criminal responsibility. Six drug laboratories were liquidated, drugs of synthetic origin weighing more than 132 kilograms, as well as precursors and laboratory equipment were withdrawn from illicit trafficking.The defendants are incriminated with 34 episodes of grave and especially grave crimes, provided for in Articles 210 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.The other day the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation approved the indictment and the criminal case materials were transferred to the Moscow Regional Court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

