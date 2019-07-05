Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

5 July 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“This day embodies bright dreams of Venezuelan people about freedom, accord, wellbeing and prosperity. In spite of many difficulties, your country continues to resolutely assert its right to independence and its own development path,” the head of state said.

The President emphasized that Belarus and Venezuela connected by brotherly relations have similar views on the just world order. The two countries are totally against unilateral sanctions and interference in domestic affairs of independent countries. “Venezuelan people can always count on our support in the protection of common values,” Aleksandr Lukashenko assured. “I am convinced that only constructive dialogue relying on the principles of international law can ensure peaceful co-existence of states.”

The Belarusian leader emphasized the interest of our country in the further enhancement of productive cooperation with Venezuela across the board.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Nicolas Maduro strong health and fulfillment of all plans. He also wished Venezuelan people peace and happiness.

