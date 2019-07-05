Leader of an organized group was extradited to Lithuania

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia at the A.S. Pushkin Sheremetyevo International Airport handed over a Lithuanian citizen Aleksandr Rodzevich to law enforcement officials of Lithuania.

According to available information, in April 2012, the defendant organized a group of persons in order to commit fraud in the banking sector.

Aleksandr Rodzevich and his accomplices illegally obtained access to information about the holders of bank cards and accounts, from which they subsequently stole a significant amount of money.

Declared internationally wanted by the Lithuanian law enforcement agencies, he tried to hide in the territory of Russia. As a result of operational-search activities in November 2018, Aleksandr Rodzevich was detained in Moscow and extradited today to Lithuania,” said the official representative of the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk.

MIL OSI