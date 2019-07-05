Magomedsalam Magomedov took part in 13th Congress of Russia’s Anthropologists and Ethnologists

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Opening the plenary session, Magomedsalam Magomedov Magomedov MagomedsalamDeputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office read out a message of greetings from Vladimir Putin, in which the President emphasised the importance of expert assessments and scientific prognoses in the implementation of key provisions of the Russian State Ethnic Policy Strategy, such as preserving ethnic and religious diversity, maintaining interethnic accord and improving migration policy.

Mr Magomedov noted that it was impossible to effectively implement the state ethnic policy without establishing a dialogue and constructive cooperation with the academic and expert community, and civic institutions.

In addition, the transition from keeping simple research records to predicting ethnic and inter-ethnic processes was important, as well as making scientifically based practical managing solutions.

The Congress is the largest Russian academic and expert forum that focuses on the state ethnic policy, ethnology and anthropology. Over 1,600 scholars from Russia and 20 foreign countries applied for participation.

The core group of the Congress are scientists and experts of the Academic Council on Comprehensive Problems of Ethnic Groups and Inter-Ethnic Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, established at the instruction of the President.

As part of his trip, Magomedsalam Magomedov held a working meeting with Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov Minnikhanov RustamHead of the Republic of Tatarstan . They discussed topical issues related to the implementation of the Russian State Ethnic Policy Strategy in Tatarstan, as well as other matters concerning the region’s socioeconomic development.

MIL OSI